Shriro Holdings Expands Incentive Plan for Director

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (AU:SHM) has released an update.
Shriro Holdings Ltd. has issued 367,774 new performance rights to Director Timothy Hargreaves, as part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. These rights were granted with no cash consideration and are contingent on meeting certain performance criteria. This change increases Hargreaves’ total holding to 1,057,490 performance rights.
