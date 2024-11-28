Shriro Holdings Announces Share Buy-Back Strategy

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (AU:SHM) has released an update.
Shriro Holdings Ltd. has announced a new equal access scheme buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, a strategic move that could potentially enhance shareholder value. This buy-back signals the company’s confidence in its financial health, making it an appealing development for investors watching the stock market.
