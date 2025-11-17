Shriram Finance (NSEI:SHRIRAMFIN) Price Target Increased by 12.89% to 831.04

The average one-year price target for Shriram Finance (NSEI:SHRIRAMFIN) has been revised to ₹ 831.04 / share. This is an increase of 12.89% from the prior estimate of ₹ 736.12 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 591.86 to a high of ₹ 971.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.70% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 809.20 / share.

Shriram Finance Maintains 1.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.22%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.06% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shriram Finance. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHRIRAMFIN is 0.47%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 224,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 22,722K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 21,611K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,868K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHRIRAMFIN by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,029K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHRIRAMFIN by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,403K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,446K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHRIRAMFIN by 12.70% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 14,560K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,542K shares , representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHRIRAMFIN by 8.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.