News & Insights

Stocks

Shree Minerals’ Director Increases Stake in Strategic Move

December 01, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shree Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest with Sanjay Loyalka acquiring 2,775,000 fully paid ordinary shares in lieu of remuneration, while 12,500,000 unlisted options have expired. This off-market trade increases Loyalka’s shareholding, reflecting a strategic move by the company to align director interests with shareholders.

For further insights into AU:CTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.