Shree Minerals’ Director Increases Stake in Strategic Move

Shree Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest with Sanjay Loyalka acquiring 2,775,000 fully paid ordinary shares in lieu of remuneration, while 12,500,000 unlisted options have expired. This off-market trade increases Loyalka’s shareholding, reflecting a strategic move by the company to align director interests with shareholders.

