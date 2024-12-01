Shree Minerals’ Director Acquires 2.5 Million Shares

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.
Shree Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Richard Beazley acquired 2.5 million fully paid ordinary shares through an off-market trade. This transaction was made as a remuneration settlement at a valuation of $0.003 per share. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects a significant change in the director’s stake.
