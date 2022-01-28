Shping Price Predictions: Where Will the SHPING Crypto Go After 50% Rally?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today, little-known cryptocurrency Shping (CCC:SHPING-USD) has absolutely skyrocketed. This token surged into the top 500 in terms of market capitalization, on a gain of more than 50% today. Accordingly, those interested in where this token could be headed may be intrigued to know what the expert Shping price predictions are for this project.

Source: WHYFRAME/ShutterStock.com

Last week, it was announced that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) would be allowing inbound transfers of SHPING crypto on its exchange. However, on the token’s first day of trading, SHPING tokens sunk 50%. Thus, today’s rise marks a recovery of most of those losses, with investor sentiment turning around.

Typically, Coinbase listings are bullish for most small cap tokens. However, in this macro environment, investors appear to be looking to take risk off the table. Accordingly, this has been a very difficult time for crypto investors to assess the direction of the market.

With that said, let’s dive into where the experts think SHPING crypto could be headed.

Shping Price Predictions: What’s Next?

For context, SHPING currently trades at $0.036 per token, at the time of writing.

Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of $0.043 and $0.082, respectively, for SHPING.

Digitalcoin predicts SHPING could hit $0.056 by 2023, $0.0727 by 2025 and 15.1 cents by 2029.

PricePrediciton suggests SHPING could hit a high of 52 cents in 2029, if the bull market continues on.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

