SHPING Crypto Plunges 50% Despite Coinbase Listing. Where Will It Go From Here?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite a Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing this morning, SHPING (CCC:SHPING-USD) has declined by more than 50% in the past 24 hours. With the Coinbase listing, SHPING should receive a liquidity boost, along with an increase in reputation. However, it seems the SHPING crypto is doing exactly opposite that. While there is no specific SHPING news that can be attributed to the decline, crypto markets as a whole are plunging today. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has declined 12% in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) has shed 15%.

Source: Yevhen Vitte/Shutterstock.com

SHPING operates as a loyalty program application that rewards users with SHPING crypto for “watching videos, writing product reviews, connecting with brands and scanning purchase receipts.” Users can then cash out their SHPING rewards through the SHPING app. Additionally, SHPING collaborates with hundreds of consumer brands to reward users and help them save money with its price compare feature.

Since its inception, more than 7 million barcodes have been scanned with the SHPING app. The app also offers more than 20 million products where users can earn rewards. These products come from brands like Vegemite, Carmex and The A2 Milk Company. The SHPING crypto is also available to buy and sell on platforms like SushiSwap and Uniswap.

With the recent price decline in mind, let’s dive into SHPING crypto price predictions for 2022.

SHPING Crypto Price Predictions

Price Prediction has a 2022 price prediction of 8.1 cents. This prediction implies impressive upside of 107% from current prices. Price Prediction mentions that in the best-case scenario, SHPING could rise to as high as 9.1 cents. In the worse-case scenario, prices could finish the year at 7.8 cents, which still represents upside of 99%.

DigitalCoinPrice has a 2022 price prediction of 5.4 cents. This prediction represents upside of 38%. DigitalCoinPrice’s price prediction was formulated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in historical data. In addition, the website’s price prediction visual states that the SHPING crypto is currently a strong buy.

Wallet Investor has a 2022 price prediction of 1.85 cents. Notably, this prediction implies massive downside of 52%. Furthermore, while Wallet Investor notes that sentiment surrounding the SHPING crypto has been extremely bullish the past month, the website states that “SHPING is a bad long-term (1-year) investment.”

On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post SHPING Crypto Plunges 50% Despite Coinbase Listing. Where Will It Go From Here? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.