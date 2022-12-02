Showing Gratitude Through Giving Back to the Community

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to champion economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential. This year, we celebrated our second annual Purpose Week, in which we highlighted those in our communities who are putting our purpose into action.

We spoke with Nasdaq Purpose Champion Sumithra BK, Corporate Secretary for Nasdaq India, about creating a better understanding of your community and developing gratitude through giving back.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and what it entails.

As a Corporate Secretary, managing Nasdaq India Board is my primary responsibility; I am responsible for regulatory compliance for India and APAC entities.

My role in managing compliance and contributing to Nasdaq Bangalore's CSR goals is a great opportunity, and I have the privilege to have an opportunity to give back to the community.

As a Purpose Champ, you're a leader in giving back to the community. So what motivates you to pay it forward?

At the outset, I am thankful to the Nasdaq family for giving me this opportunity. Giving back to the community is a great way to know your community and is deeply rewarding. Bringing people together and working towards a cause is what motivates me. The sheer joy and satisfaction that comes from doing something good and bringing that smile to someone's face are priceless.

Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you've had with and outside Nasdaq?

At the center, we host many volunteering activities for the employees, and there is always an overwhelming response from the volunteers for these activities. For one such activity, we had the special kids from the Association for the Mentally Challenged paint the mural walls with different themes. Outside of Nasdaq, a favorite volunteer experience is the school bag distribution program at various rural schools. The warm welcome extended by the kids and their excitement is the best!

What's your definition of Purpose?

Contribute to making lives better, support causes we believe in and raise awareness about all kinds of important issues in the community.

What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that Purpose with others?

Start small and start today. Volunteering gives people a sense of purpose, and the fulfilling feeling of giving back is an incredibly rewarding and life-changing experience. Charity makes you feel like you're making a difference and contributing, spreads happiness, builds friendships, improves social networks, inspires you to do more, and boosts self-confidence. Once you develop the habit of giving back regularly, even if you're making a small contribution, it will begin to feel more natural and easier to do so.

Any advice for people looking to give back to their community? Tips on balancing that with work, family and friends?

Giving back to the community is a way to show gratitude and helps keep us humble and thankful for what we have. Each of us has an opportunity to contribute in meaningful ways to connect to our community and make it a better place. Even helping with the smallest tasks can make a real difference in the lives of people, animals and organizations in need. Include family, friends and colleagues in the charitable acts, as charity begins at home and in a way, you are spreading awareness about the needs of the community; in return, they gain meaningful experiences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.