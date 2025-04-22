ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Financing Plans in Connection with SEE ID, Inc. Business Combination

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. plans up to $7 million in private financing to support its merger with SEE ID, Inc.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. has announced plans to seek up to $7 million in financing as part of its pending business combination with SEE ID, Inc. This may involve a private stock offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act and/or an equity line of credit. The funds will be used to meet closing conditions for the merger and support ongoing operations of the combined entity. The securities involved have not been registered and can only be offered to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons, adhering to specific regulations. This announcement is not an offer to sell or solicit securities in jurisdictions where it would be unlawful.

Potential Positives

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. is actively pursuing up to $7 million in financing, which could strengthen its financial position and support the completion of its business combination with SEE ID, Inc.

The intended financing aims to fund ongoing operations of the combined company, indicating a commitment to future growth and stability post-merger.

This press release promotes transparency regarding the financial mechanisms being utilized to support the merger, potentially fostering investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The need to pursue various financing alternatives, including a private offering and an equity line of credit, may signal financial instability or uncertainty regarding the business combination.

The fact that the securities will not be registered under the Securities Act means they cannot be publicly traded, potentially limiting investor interest and liquidity.

The press release highlights regulatory conditions and exemptions, which could raise concerns about compliance and investor confidence in the transaction.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp?

ShoulderUp announced its pending business combination with SEE ID, Inc. and plans to pursue financing alternatives.

What financing alternatives is ShoulderUp considering?

ShoulderUp is considering offering up to $7 million in common stock and a potential equity line of credit (ELOC).

Who will be eligible to purchase the shares offered by SEE ID?

The securities will be offered to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons under specific regulations.

Are the securities being offered registered?

No, the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

What is the purpose of the announced financing?

The financing aims to meet the conditions for closing the business combination and fund ongoing operations.

$SUAC Insider Trading Activity

$SUAC insiders have traded $SUAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. POLAR purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,000

Kennesaw, GA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (“ShoulderUp” or the “Company”) announced that in connection with its pending business combination with SEE ID, Inc. (“SEE ID”), ShoulderUp and SEE ID, subject to market and other conditions, intend to pursue various financing alternatives, which may include offering up to $7 million in aggregate principal amount of shares of common stock of ShoulderUp and/or SEE ID, in a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or a potential equity line of credit (“ELOC”).





The net proceeds of the offering and/or the ELOC will be used to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the business combination and to fund ongoing operations of the combined company.





The securities to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. SEE ID plans to offer and sell the securities only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.





This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy common stock or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, common stock or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.







About ShoulderUp







ShoulderUp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.















No Offer or Solicitation







This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.















ShoulderUp Contact:







ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp, 125 Townpark Drive, Suite 300, Kennesaw, GA 30144, (650) 276-7040.



