Should You Wait to Buy Reddit Stock?

The popular community website Reddit ( RDDT ) has really done well since its IPO. The stock went into today’s earnings report up at $216.47. Afte the bell, they reported EPS of 36 cents on revenues of $427.7 million. That beat on both top and bottom line. The company guided Q1 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $80 to $90 million on revenues of $360 to $370 million. Margins improved as revenue growth far outpaced the increases in costs.

That good news didn’t stop the stock from dropping precipitously on earnings. The stock cratered, dipping down under $174 before the brutality stopped ahead of the conference call. On the call, the company was excited as ever with the future. The stock trickled up to $187.80 into 8pm. The 50-day is at $178.56 with today’s VWAP in after-hours up near $202.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.