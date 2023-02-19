Should You Use the Financial Products That Dave Ramsey Recommends?

Dave Ramsey is a popular financial guru. He has written several books on money management, offers a variety of budgeting and debt repayment plans, and has even created his own line of products and services. But should you use the financial products and services that Dave Ramsey recommends? Let's take a look at what you need to know before making any decisions.

What does Ramsey recommend?

Dave Ramsey is well known for bestsellers such The Total Money Makeover and Financial Peace Revisited. In addition to his radio show and podcast, according to Ramsey, nearly 10 million people have taken his course, Financial Peace University. Like Mint and Rocket Money, Ramsey has a digital app called EveryDollar to help you budget and get spending insights.

Ramsey also offers curriculum for kids, businesses, schools, churches, and more. If you want more help with your finances, however, Ramsey offers a free service called "RamseyTrusted" to help you with Ramsey's financial "Baby Steps." He also recommends providers such as PODS Moving & Storage, Mama Bear Legal Forms, and other companies.

What is RamseyTrusted?

RamseyTrusted is an online platform that connects you with national and local providers for real estate, insurance, tax services, investing and retirement, and more. The service is free, and after you enter your information and location, you will receive a list of Ramsey's endorsed local providers (ELPs) or RamseyTrusted pros in your area. Ramsey has certain guidelines for professionals to become part of Ramsey's program and earn the Ramsey shield. Professionals must apply and, if they qualify, pay to be a part of the program.

The benefits of using RamseyTrusted

If you are a Dave Ramsey fan and believe in his "Baby Steps," RamseyTrusted can be an incredibly useful tool for anyone looking to get their finances in order. It provides access to experienced financial advisors who can offer personalized advice on how best to manage your money and also endorse Ramsey's financial philosophy.

Should you use RamseyTrusted?

Ramsey's financial advice is unique in that he states people should not use credit cards at all and should avoid debt altogether. Some financial experts endorse responsible use of credit cards, as it can build your credit score, earn you cash back or points, and provide access to fraud protection. In addition, some experts believe that not all debt is bad. For example, the vast majority of home buyers don't have the cash to pay for a house outright. If you can get a low mortgage rate, it may make sense to take advantage of it. If you are a firm believer in Ramsey's financial philosophy, then getting an advisor in the RamseyTrusted program may make sense, though.

Do your research

Before you commit to using any of Dave Ramsey's products or services, it's important to understand exactly what you're buying. This means reading all the fine print and taking some time to do research yourself. Meet with the different professionals he recommends and find one that best suits your needs. Don't rely solely on Dave Ramsey's advice when it comes to choosing a financial product or service.

Instead, do some independent research into the various options available so that you can make an informed decision about which one is right for you. Don't be afraid to ask questions of professionals or seek out advice from friends and family members who have experience with investing or managing their finances. Doing this will help ensure that whatever product or service you choose matches up with your individual financial goals and needs.

Dave Ramsey has been helping people manage their finances since 1992, and his advice has helped millions of people get out of debt and improve their financial situation overall. However, before committing to any of his recommended products or services, it's important to understand exactly what they entail and what your needs are.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.