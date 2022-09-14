Should You Think About Buying Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Now?

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Zscaler’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Zscaler?

Great news for investors – Zscaler is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $283.40, but it is currently trading at US$181 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Zscaler’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Zscaler look like?

NasdaqGS:ZS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Zscaler, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ZS is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ZS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Zscaler and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Zscaler, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

