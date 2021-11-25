Should You Think About Buying Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Now?

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Waste Management’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Waste Management still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 0.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Waste Management today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $166.23, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Waste Management’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Waste Management generate?

NYSE:WM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Waste Management's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 39%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Waste Management and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Waste Management, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

