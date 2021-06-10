Should You Think About Buying Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Now?

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$262 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$227. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Valmont Industries' current trading price of US$241 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Valmont Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Valmont Industries still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Valmont Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 3.31% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Valmont Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $232.96, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Valmont Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Valmont Industries?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Valmont Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? VMI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VMI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Valmont Industries, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Valmont Industries you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Valmont Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

