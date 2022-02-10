Should You Think About Buying Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Now?

While Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$41.69 and falling to the lows of US$29.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Thryv Holdings' current trading price of US$32.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Thryv Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Thryv Holdings still cheap?

Good news, investors! Thryv Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Thryv Holdings’s ratio of 5.27x is below its peer average of 14.31x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. Thryv Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Thryv Holdings generate?

NasdaqCM:THRY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Thryv Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although THRY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to THRY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on THRY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Thryv Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Thryv Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

