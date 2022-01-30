Should You Think About Buying The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) Now?

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a US$3.4b market cap stock, it seems odd Brink's is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Brink's’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Brink's still cheap?

Brink's is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Brink's’s ratio of 42.54x is above its peer average of 24.89x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Commercial Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Brink's’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Brink's?

NYSE:BCO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Brink's. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BCO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BCO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BCO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Brink's and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Brink's, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

