Should You Think About Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Boeing’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Boeing worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boeing today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $281.85, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Boeing’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Boeing look like?

NYSE:BA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Boeing's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Boeing has 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

