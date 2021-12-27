Should You Think About Buying Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Now?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$266 and falling to the lows of US$218. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Target's current trading price of US$221 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Target’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Target still cheap?

Great news for investors – Target is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $310.30, but it is currently trading at US$221 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Target’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Target look like?

NYSE:TGT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Target, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.06%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although TGT is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TGT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TGT for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Target, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Target has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Target, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

