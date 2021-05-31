Should You Think About Buying SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Now?

While SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at SPX FLOW’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is SPX FLOW still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy SPX FLOW today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $74.16, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because SPX FLOW’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of SPX FLOW look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. SPX FLOW's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FLOW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FLOW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of SPX FLOW.

