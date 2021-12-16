Should You Think About Buying SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Now?

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$52.17 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$37.50. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SkyWest's current trading price of US$38.07 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SkyWest’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is SkyWest worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 31.38x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 28.88x, which means if you buy SkyWest today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that SkyWest should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since SkyWest’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of SkyWest look like?

NasdaqGS:SKYW Earnings and Revenue Growth December 16th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SkyWest. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SKYW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SKYW? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SKYW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SKYW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into SkyWest, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for SkyWest and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in SkyWest, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

