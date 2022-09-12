Should You Think About Buying Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Now?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$63.95 and falling to the lows of US$52.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sealed Air's current trading price of US$55.31 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sealed Air’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Sealed Air Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sealed Air’s ratio of 14.85x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.19x, which means if you buy Sealed Air today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Sealed Air should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Sealed Air’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Sealed Air look like?

NYSE:SEE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sealed Air. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SEE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SEE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SEE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SEE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sealed Air you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Sealed Air, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

