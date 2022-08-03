Should You Think About Buying Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Now?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Schneider National’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Schneider National Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.22x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Schneider National today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, it seems like Schneider National’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Schneider National look like?

NYSE:SNDR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Schneider National, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SNDR seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SNDR, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNDR for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SNDR should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Schneider National has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

