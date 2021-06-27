Should You Think About Buying salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Now?

Let's talk about the popular salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine salesforce.com’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is salesforce.com still cheap?

According to my valuation model, salesforce.com seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy salesforce.com today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $287.56, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because salesforce.com’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from salesforce.com?

NYSE:CRM Earnings and Revenue Growth June 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for salesforce.com, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CRM seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CRM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with salesforce.com, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in salesforce.com, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

