Should You Think About Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Now?

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$47.90 and falling to the lows of US$30.26. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Q2 Holdings' current trading price of US$30.26 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Q2 Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Q2 Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Q2 Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 8.99% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Q2 Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $27.76, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Q2 Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Q2 Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Q2 Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in QTWO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on QTWO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Q2 Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Q2 Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Q2 Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

