Should You Think About Buying Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Now?

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$27.45 and falling to the lows of US$20.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Powell Industries' current trading price of US$21.63 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Powell Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Powell Industries?

Powell Industries is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 30.86x is currently well-above the industry average of 18.59x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Powell Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Powell Industries?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Powell Industries' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in POWL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe POWL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on POWL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for POWL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Powell Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Powell Industries (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Powell Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

