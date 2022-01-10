Should You Think About Buying PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Now?

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$201 and falling to the lows of US$167. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PerkinElmer's current trading price of US$182 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PerkinElmer’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in PerkinElmer?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PerkinElmer today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $195.91, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PerkinElmer’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will PerkinElmer generate?

NYSE:PKI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for PerkinElmer, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, PKI appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PKI for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on PKI should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in PerkinElmer.

If you are no longer interested in PerkinElmer, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

