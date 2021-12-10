Should You Think About Buying O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now?

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine O'Reilly Automotive’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is O'Reilly Automotive worth?

According to my valuation model, O'Reilly Automotive seems to be fairly priced at around 12.86% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy O'Reilly Automotive today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $595.44, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, O'Reilly Automotive’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will O'Reilly Automotive generate?

NasdaqGS:ORLY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for O'Reilly Automotive, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ORLY’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ORLY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for O'Reilly Automotive (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in O'Reilly Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.