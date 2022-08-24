Should You Think About Buying Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Now?

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Monro’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Monro?

Monro appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.12x is currently well-above the industry average of 6.86x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Monro’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Monro look like?

NasdaqGS:MNRO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.4% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Monro, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MNRO’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MNRO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MNRO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Monro from their most recent forecasts. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Monro, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

