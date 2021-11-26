Should You Think About Buying Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Mettler-Toledo International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Mettler-Toledo International?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 46.26x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 42.04x, which means if you buy Mettler-Toledo International today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Mettler-Toledo International should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Mettler-Toledo International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Mettler-Toledo International?

NYSE:MTD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Mettler-Toledo International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MTD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MTD? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MTD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mettler-Toledo International has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Mettler-Toledo International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

