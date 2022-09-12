Should You Think About Buying Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Now?

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Mativ Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Mativ Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.65x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.03x, which means if you buy Mativ Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Mativ Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Mativ Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Mativ Holdings generate?

NYSE:MATV Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Mativ Holdings' earnings are expected to increase by 91%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MATV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MATV? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MATV, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for MATV, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Mativ Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mativ Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Mativ Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

