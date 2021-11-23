Should You Think About Buying LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now?

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at LifeVantage’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is LifeVantage worth?

Good news, investors! LifeVantage is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.17x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.17x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that LifeVantage’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of LifeVantage look like?

NasdaqCM:LFVN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 23rd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 4.0% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for LifeVantage.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since LFVN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LFVN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LFVN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for LifeVantage you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in LifeVantage, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

