Should You Think About Buying Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Now?

While Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Liberty Latin America’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Liberty Latin America still cheap?

Liberty Latin America appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Liberty Latin America’s ratio of 21.71x is above its peer average of 16.39x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Telecom industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Liberty Latin America’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Liberty Latin America?

NasdaqGS:LILA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Liberty Latin America's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 51%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? LILA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe LILA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LILA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LILA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Liberty Latin America at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Liberty Latin America (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

