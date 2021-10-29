Should You Think About Buying Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) Now?

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Liberty Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Liberty Global still cheap?

Good news, investors! Liberty Global is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 1.52x is currently well-below the industry average of 15.23x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Liberty Global’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Liberty Global look like?

NasdaqGS:LBTY.A Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Liberty Global, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LBTY.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LBTY.A, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LBTY.A for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Liberty Global as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Liberty Global and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Liberty Global, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

