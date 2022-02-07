Should You Think About Buying Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Now?

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$68.30 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$50.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kulicke and Soffa Industries' current trading price of US$50.49 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries still cheap?

Great news for investors – Kulicke and Soffa Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s ratio of 6.95x is below its peer average of 25.97x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Kulicke and Soffa Industries?

NasdaqGS:KLIC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -17%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although KLIC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KLIC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KLIC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that Kulicke and Soffa Industries has 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

