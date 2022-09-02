Should You Think About Buying Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Now?

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$19.61 and falling to the lows of US$12.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kronos Worldwide's current trading price of US$13.03 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kronos Worldwide’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Kronos Worldwide Worth?

According to my valuation model, Kronos Worldwide seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kronos Worldwide today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $15.77, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Kronos Worldwide’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Kronos Worldwide?

NYSE:KRO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kronos Worldwide, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.9% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in KRO’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KRO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Kronos Worldwide and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Kronos Worldwide, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.