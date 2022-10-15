Should You Think About Buying IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Now?

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$42.25 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$26.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IRadimed's current trading price of US$28.30 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IRadimed’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is IRadimed Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 29.16x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 31.15x, which means if you buy IRadimed today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that IRadimed should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because IRadimed’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of IRadimed look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of IRadimed, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for IRadimed, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IRMD’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at IRMD? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IRMD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about IRadimed as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, IRadimed has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in IRadimed, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

