Should You Think About Buying IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Now?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at IPG Photonics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in IPG Photonics?

IPG Photonics is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that IPG Photonics’s ratio of 34.2x is above its peer average of 17.99x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electronic industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that IPG Photonics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will IPG Photonics generate?

NasdaqGS:IPGP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 71% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for IPG Photonics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IPGP’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe IPGP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IPGP for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IPGP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

