Should You Think About Buying Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) Now?

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$40.81 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$26.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Insteel Industries' current trading price of US$28.02 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Insteel Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Insteel Industries?

Great news for investors – Insteel Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $42.34, but it is currently trading at US$28.02 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Insteel Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Insteel Industries generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Insteel Industries, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although IIIN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to IIIN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IIIN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Insteel Industries has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

