Should You Think About Buying HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Now?

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on HealthEquity’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is HealthEquity Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, HealthEquity seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy HealthEquity today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $80.33, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, HealthEquity has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will HealthEquity generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, HealthEquity's earnings are expected to increase by 67%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HQY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HQY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

