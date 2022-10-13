Should You Think About Buying GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Now?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$7.76 and falling to the lows of US$4.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether GrafTech International's current trading price of US$4.46 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GrafTech International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is GrafTech International Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! GrafTech International is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.29x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.14x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, GrafTech International’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will GrafTech International generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of GrafTech International, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although EAF is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to EAF, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EAF for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into GrafTech International, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that GrafTech International has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in GrafTech International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

