Should You Think About Buying Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Now?

While Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$10.22 and falling to the lows of US$7.68. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Golden Ocean Group's current trading price of US$8.27 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Golden Ocean Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Golden Ocean Group still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Golden Ocean Group’s ratio of 4.75x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.44x, which means if you buy Golden Ocean Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Golden Ocean Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Golden Ocean Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Golden Ocean Group generate?

NasdaqGS:GOGL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -4.3% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Golden Ocean Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, GOGL appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on GOGL, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GOGL for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on GOGL should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Golden Ocean Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Golden Ocean Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

