Should You Think About Buying Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Now?

While Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Fox Factory Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Fox Factory Holding worth?

Fox Factory Holding appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 46.76x is currently well-above the industry average of 20.34x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Fox Factory Holding’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Fox Factory Holding look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Fox Factory Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 44%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FOXF’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FOXF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FOXF for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FOXF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

