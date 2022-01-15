Should You Think About Buying Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Now?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Fabrinet’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Fabrinet worth?

According to my valuation model, Fabrinet seems to be fairly priced at around 4.11% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Fabrinet today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $113.44, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Fabrinet has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Fabrinet generate?

NYSE:FN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Fabrinet's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Fabrinet.

If you are no longer interested in Fabrinet, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

