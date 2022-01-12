Should You Think About Buying Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Now?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store?

According to my valuation model, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cracker Barrel Old Country Store today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $156.26, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store?

NasdaqGS:CBRL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 69% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CBRL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CBRL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

