Should You Think About Buying Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Ciena’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Ciena worth?

Good news, investors! Ciena is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $100.77, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Ciena’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Ciena?

NYSE:CIEN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.3% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Ciena. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CIEN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CIEN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CIEN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Ciena at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ciena (including 1 which is potentially serious).

If you are no longer interested in Ciena, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

