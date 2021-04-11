Should You Think About Buying ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now?

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine ChromaDex’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is ChromaDex worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ChromaDex today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $9.95, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since ChromaDex’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ChromaDex?

NasdaqCM:CDXC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 11th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. ChromaDex's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 91%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CDXC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CDXC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ChromaDex you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in ChromaDex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

