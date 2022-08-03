Should You Think About Buying Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Now?

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Charles River Laboratories International’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Charles River Laboratories International?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 29.3x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 33.47x, which means if you buy Charles River Laboratories International today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Charles River Laboratories International should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Charles River Laboratories International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Charles River Laboratories International generate?

NYSE:CRL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 67% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Charles River Laboratories International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CRL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CRL? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CRL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Charles River Laboratories International you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Charles River Laboratories International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

