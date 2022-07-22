Should You Think About Buying Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$161 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$107. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Celanese's current trading price of US$115 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Celanese’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Celanese?

Good news, investors! Celanese is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.97x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.19x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Celanese’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Celanese?

NYSE:CE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -13% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Celanese. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Celanese has 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Celanese, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

