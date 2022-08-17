Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now?

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Benchmark Electronics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Benchmark Electronics?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.39x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 16.6x, which means if you buy Benchmark Electronics today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Benchmark Electronics should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Benchmark Electronics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Benchmark Electronics generate?

NYSE:BHE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Benchmark Electronics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BHE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BHE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BHE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BHE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Benchmark Electronics, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Benchmark Electronics has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Benchmark Electronics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

