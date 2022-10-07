Should You Think About Buying Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Now?

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Beacon Roofing Supply’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Beacon Roofing Supply Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Beacon Roofing Supply is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $80.03, but it is currently trading at US$58.94 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Beacon Roofing Supply’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Beacon Roofing Supply?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Beacon Roofing Supply's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BECN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BECN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BECN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Beacon Roofing Supply as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Beacon Roofing Supply.

If you are no longer interested in Beacon Roofing Supply, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.